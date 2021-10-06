Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell faces reappointment amid tumult

Jerome Powell (Source: Reuters)

Jeanna Smialek and Jim Tankersley As Jerome Powell’s term as the chair of the Federal Reserve nears its expiration, President Joe Biden’s decision over whether to keep him in the job has grown more complicated amid Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s vocal opposition to his leadership and an ethics scandal that has engulfed his central bank. Powell, whose four-year term as chair expires early next year, continues to have a good chance of being reappointed because he has earned respect within the White...