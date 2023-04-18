 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed unity is showing cracks at a critical time

Jonathan Levin
Apr 18, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

The rate-setting committee has mostly stuck together in the past year. A mild second-half recession would test that solidarity

Disagreement is bubbling up at the Federal Reserve as dueling growth and inflation risks pull policymakers in different directions. If you think the debate seems fiery now, just wait until the third quarter, when recession may be at the nation’s doorstep.

Last week offered a taste of the brewing divisions. On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee, a dovish first-time voter on the rate-setting committee this year, called for “caution and watchfulness and prudence” in monetary policy after the failure of two banks in what seemed like an implicit endorsement of a pause to rate increases. As he put it:

"Given how uncertainty abounds [about where] these financial headwinds are going, I guess I think we need to be cautious. We should gather further data and we should be extra careful about raising rates too aggressively until we see how much work the headwinds are doing for us in getting inflation down."

A few days later, Fed Governor Christopher Waller delivered a speech emphasizing how rates had to go higher because inflation “is still much too high.” Here’s Waller: