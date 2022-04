Eric Platt in New York and Colby Smith in Washington US inflation-adjusted bond yields are on the verge of turning positive for the first time since March 2020 in a surge that is heaping further pressure on riskier corners of financial markets. So-called 10-year real Treasury yields have soared more than 1 percentage point since early March, hitting a high of minus 0.05 per cent on Monday, in a sign bond payouts are coming close to exceeding medium-term inflation expectations. The jump...