Far from erasure, the truth about the Mughals must be told

Hanlon's razor principle states, never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity. This is particularly true in India.

A blasé attempt to reduce workload in schools has blown up around the world as yet another attempt to 'erase the Mughals' (a dynasty started by the Uzbek invader Babur which ruled India for a little more than 300 years in the medieval period).

Chapters on part of Mughal court life and pedantry were not the only things removed. Other bits curtailed include details of more contemporary politics like “the single party system”.

Selective Romanticisation

But the communication on these changes were so poor that word got around, including of course to the hallowed Western press, that the “Mughals were being erased” from Indian history. Criticism on this erasure rippled from New Delhi to New York, from Hyderabad to Washington DC, and by the time the clarification had arrived, the story had become global news.

What should have been an opportunity to discuss the workload crisis in Indian schools, and emphasis markers in Indian history teaching at the school level became a fest of political point scoring.

But there is indeed something worth discussing about Indian history and the focus it gives to certain periods across more than 5,000 years, at a conservative estimate. The way history is usually taught in most parts of India is that it cuts from the Indus Valley Civilisation with a nod or two to the Cholas and the Guptas straight to the Mughals, who are discussed in elaborate depth, from the lamentations of Babur (for his beloved Samarkand) to the wisdom of Akbar, the romance of Shah Jehan and even the iconoclastic ruthlessness of Aurangzeb dressed up in the grandeur of gardens and music, food and fortresses, all-in-all the impression builds up to the moniker, the Great Mughals.

Why Not Cholas?

This is not used for any other dynasty in Indian history, astounding not even for the Cholas, whose around 1,500-year reign, spread across southeast Asia, and architectural marvels like the Brihadeshwara temple match and, in fact, far outstrips Mughal glory (including that of the Taj Mahal).

It surely must be asked why the Taj, and not the Brihadeshwara temple (completed 1010 CE) whose architecture is still being studied for its intricacies and structural achievement, or the Kailasa temple at Ellora which was cut ground up from a single rock, is described among the “new seven wonders of the world”.

To do so is not to denigrate the Mughals or their achievement but to put the Mughal period in proper perspective and proportion in Indian history. Why is it that most Indian school students can rattle off the names of the Mughal emperors but would most struggle to name a great king among the Cholas?

Behind Mughal Grandeur

Also, a lot of Mughal history has been glossed over leading some to argue that the Mughals made India rich. The truth is more complicated. India was already wealthy which is why the Mughals (and other invaders from Central Asia) targeted it again and again. Large parts of Mughal rule were racked by famine in an age when the pomp and ceremony of the Mughal court grew while the countryside and the commoners remained miserably poor.

Peter Mundy, the son of a Cornish merchant from Penryn, who arrived in Surat in 1628, detailed the disastrous famine under Shah Jahan and how it contrasted with the excesses of the Mughal court. This kind of thing was noted by others like Francois Bernier (for sometime the personal physician of Dara Shikoh). WH Moreland, who did the seminal economic study of medieval India in his From Akbar to Aurangzeb: A Study in Economic History, noted the torture, desperation, extortion and inequality and termed the period "an inferno" for the common man in India.

Most people in Mughal India were utterly, cripplingly poor even though of course a lot of wealth was concentrated in the hands of the monarchy and the nobility (including the treasurers and the traders).

Relooking History

What history teaching in India needs is a more holistic assessment, shedding the lenses that were used after Independence, and especially after Indira Gandhi who, in a sense, handed over the education portfolio to Communist parties.

This age-old stranglehold on knowledge, and especially history, makes India perhaps the only place on earth where people argue that history should not be consistently re-examined. Of course, the exact reverse is what is done around the world. For instance, in the United Kingdom today, there is a major effort to understand how the truth about the colonial period can be taught to students there, who, till now, were never told anything about the evils of the Raj.

Therefore, far from fears of erasure, what India really needs is a constant process of looking at its own history from various lenses. This is a process that should be conducted with each generation. As technology helps us dig deeper, and look wider, this is a process that must happen continuously.

Hindol Sengupta is a multiple award-winning historian and author. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.