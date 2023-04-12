 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Far from erasure, the truth about the Mughals must be told

Hindol Sengupta
Apr 12, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

Government failed to communicate properly why textbooks need periodic revision. History textbook projections of the “Great Mughals” is at odds both with the lived conditions of their subjects and the neglect of dynasties like the Cholas who left behind architectural marvels like Brihadeshwara temple and enjoyed influence across southeast Asia

Chapters on part of Mughal court life and pedantry were removed also details of more contemporary politics like “the single party system”. (Representative image)

Hanlon's razor principle states, never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity. This is particularly true in India.

A blasé attempt to reduce workload in schools has blown up around the world as yet another attempt to 'erase the Mughals' (a dynasty started by the Uzbek invader Babur which ruled India for a little more than 300 years in the medieval period).

Chapters on part of Mughal court life and pedantry were not the only things removed. Other bits curtailed include details of more contemporary politics like “the single party system”.

Selective Romanticisation