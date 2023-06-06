FAME II subsidy cuts untimely, may deter transition to EVs

The decision to suddenly and drastically cut EV subsidies is untimely.

Highlights FAME II subsidy for e2Ws slashed substantially On-road price of vehicles to increase by 15-25 per cent Rise in interest rates, material costs could fuel price increases Gap in ownership cost between ICE and EVs widens Flip flop in policy measures is a deterrent to fresh investments The decision announced by the Ministry of Heavy Industries to slash FAME II subsidies has expectedly evoked widespread criticism of the government’s inability to lay out and execute policies. Importantly, given that the robust electric two-wheeler (e2W)...