FAA mess gets the ‘technical glitch’ treatment

Sarah Green Carmichael
Jan 12, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

Computers have made our lives safer and easier, but also more vulnerable to sudden disruptions

As domestic aviation was thrown into disarray Wednesday morning, news outlets and social media quickly began describing the outage as a glitch. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Early Wednesday morning, a computer outage involving a Federal Aviation Administration system disrupted flights across the US. A corrupted computer file might be to blame for the failure, which the agency managed to fix through the oldest IT trick in the book: turning the system off and then on again.

It’s the latest and biggest example of the outsize role technological glitches play in a world reliant on increasingly complex technological systems.

Consider a few less-noticed examples from just this week:

- Seattle-based Amazon blamed a glitch for publicly “misrepresenting” how much advertisers had spent on holiday campaigns and how well those campaigns performed, reported Business Insider. As a result, some advertisers threw good money after bad, while others left opportunities on the table. Amazon is trying to make it up to them by issuing credits for more advertising; one hopes no glitches will mar those campaigns.

- A judge in Michigan is set to rule on a class action lawsuit stemming from a problem in the state’s computer system that incorrectly flagged some benefits recipients as fraudsters. Michigan’s unemployment agency went after them, garnishing their wages and seizing their tax refunds. The attorney representing the victims is seeking damages to cover the suite of maladies that followed — everything from bankruptcy and eviction to job loss and divorce.

- And in Maryland, a college savings plan promised a months-long computer error had been fixed, only to hear from tuition-paying parents that they still couldn’t access the money in their accounts. The plan’s executive director insisted that “quality control measures were put in place” and that the issue had been corrected.