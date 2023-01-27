 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Do the export curbs really help in containing food inflation?

Prerna Sharma Singh & Ritesh Kumar Singh
Jan 27, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

Export curbs work neither in the short run nor in the long run even if one ignores their adverse implications for foreign buyers who depend on India to supply essential food items such as wheat or rice

Cereal inflation, which remains the major focus of the government's food price management strategy, has been rising since October 2021. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Many people believe that export curbs help to improve the domestic availability of essential commodities such as wheat, rice or sugar, cool down their prices, and thus rein in food inflation. However, restrictions on outbound shipments of wheat and rice through a complete ban on wheat and prohibitive export duties on non-basmati rice seem to have little impact on their prices, if the latest retail inflation numbers are any indication. Thus, the year-on-year cereal inflation was 13.8 percent in December, driven by a 22.2 percent and 10.49 percent increase in the prices of wheat and rice, respectively.

Cereal Inflation

The headline food inflation number does not provide a true picture of the ground reality. Most of the fall in food inflation was driven by a sharp correction in vegetable prices. Cereal inflation, which remains the major focus of the government's food price management strategy, has been rising since October 2021.