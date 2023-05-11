Expected credit loss provisioning could disrupt the PSU bank exuberance

ECL norms are coming to hit PSU banks

Highlights RBI released a discussion paper proposing expected credit loss (ECL) method to assess credit risk for banks Under ECL, banks make provisions against anticipated default and credit risk as against the current rule when they provide only after a borrower defaults Public sector banks are again at a disadvantage once ECL norms come into play given their historic high bad loan ratios PSU banks have higher proportion of restructured loans Hit on profitability and return ratios of PSU Banks is anticipated The profitability joyride...