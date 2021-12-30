MARKET NEWS

Everybody into the Metaverse! Virtual reality beckons Big Tech.

Mark Zuckerberg is so upbeat about the potential of metaverse that he recently rechristened his company’s name as Meta

New York Times
December 30, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
Everybody into the Metaverse! Virtual reality beckons Big Tech.

Cade Metz The metaverse, one of the most buzzy terms of the tech industry, could be many things. It could be a virtual world where imagination is the only limit. Or it could be a less fantastical place for holding business meetings without leaving home. For the tech titans getting behind this big idea, the metaverse could be something more tangible: the next great way to make piles of money. After 15 years of riding a boom in mobile computing that has...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fault lines are running deep for markets

    Dec 30, 2021 / 03:56 PM IST

    In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Mahanagar Gas catches the eye, crypto's future, Startup Street, demystifying Crypto Charts, the battery overhang for EVs and more

    Read Now

