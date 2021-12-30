Everybody into the Metaverse! Virtual reality beckons Big Tech.

Cade Metz The metaverse, one of the most buzzy terms of the tech industry, could be many things. It could be a virtual world where imagination is the only limit. Or it could be a less fantastical place for holding business meetings without leaving home. For the tech titans getting behind this big idea, the metaverse could be something more tangible: the next great way to make piles of money. After 15 years of riding a boom in mobile computing that has...