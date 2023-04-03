 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Even a recession might not tame inflation

Allison Schrager
Apr 03, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

There are a lot of moving parts to the economy, and as the last three years have demonstrated, things don’t always work as you expect

The market has spoken: It’s expecting that the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation is just about over. Fed Chairman Jay Powell has hinted that rate increases are nearly at an end. But inflation was still at 6 percent last count, and Powell insists the Fed is still committed to reaching its 2 percent target.

He may be thinking — along with some other economists — that the Fed has already done enough. After all, interest-rate increases can take a few years to ripple through the economy and lower inflation. The current banking turmoil could be the first sign of that starting to work. Forecasters have swung away from a soft landing for the economy and are again predicting an imminent recession, which should put the final nails in inflation’s coffin.

Unfortunately, we can’t count on a recession to solve our inflation problem. Odds are, the Fed still has more work to do if it’s serious about getting inflation back to 2 percent.

How monetary policy affects the economy and inflation is not that well understood. Tighter Fed policy reduces the money supply, which is presumed to lower inflation just because there is less money sloshing around. But as former New York Fed President Bill Dudley explained, after the Fed started paying interest on the bank reserves it holds, the money supply became less important because it severed the relationship between the money supply and credit.