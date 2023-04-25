 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EU’s carbon border tax will disrupt trade and derail climate talks

Ajay Srivastava
Apr 25, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

Exports from developing countries will suffer the most. The EU will initially impose CBT on steel, aluminium, cement, fertiliser, hydrogen, and electricity. But the tax will be extended to cover all products by 2034

Emissions from over 10,000 power stations, oil refineries, plants manufacturing iron, steel, aluminium, cement, paper and glass, and civil aviation is being monitored.

Tough days are ahead for global trade and climate talks. The shock comes from developed countries and affects poor countries the most. The European Parliament approved the introduction of carbon border tax (CBT) on April 18. The CBT will become law after approval from the EU Council next month. It will allow the EU to charge a new tax on the import of steel, aluminium, cement, fertiliser, hydrogen, and electricity from January 1, 2026. However, Indian exporters must share firm-level emission data with the EU from October 1 onwards.

But the EU is not alone in taking such as decision. The UK, Canada, Japan and the US are also bracing up to levy CBT on imports. Most developed countries will introduce some form of CBT between 2026 and 2028.

The CBT rates will vary from product and production process. The CBT rates are not fixed, they would be calculated for each consignment. The rates would depend on a product's emission intensity including embedded emissions. These could be different for different manufacturing units spread worldwide. For example, the CBT for cement could be 90 percent of the product value. For the steel made using a blast furnace, the rate may be about 20 percent of the product cost. The average rate will be 20-35 percent of the product value. The following table gives a product-wise estimate of CBT.