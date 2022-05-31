ESG investing — a case for just transition

Of late Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) has become a central theme of many political and business discussions, both at the national and international levels. There is hardly any briefing by world leaders without mentioning environment, and the steps required for its protection. No presentation by any business, whatever be the topic, is released unless it discusses present and future plans related to ESG. In most discussions, environment is of core concern, and rightly so.

Anthropomorphic ways have detrimentally affected the planet, and nature has been pushed off the rails to an unsustainable extent. If things do not change, along with nature, human beings too will perish. Changing weather patterns, seasons, rainfall, rising global temperature, frequent droughts, floods, and forest fires are assuming catastrophic proportions, causing immense loss to humans as well to flora and fauna.

Given this, it is important to ask: are we doing enough? Are we on the right track, or are we creating another potential problem?

Why do we want to save the environment? The obvious, and selfish, answer is for the survival of human beings. Therefore, the focus on environment (the E in ESG) is to save the social (or society) component in ESG. This is where ESG, the way it is currently being understood and practiced, gets problematic. A corrective action is required at the nascent stage, before we realise that our execution is flawed.

With this as the basic premise for ESG, and social conditions being vastly different across the world, a one-size-fits-all policy cannot be applied. Environmental and social factors are inseparable from each other, and any solution must be holistic.

There are groups with better environmental and social conditions, and those with poor environmental and social conditions. There is potential risk if ESG investing doesn't consider this vital difference — failing which one runs the risk of increasing the gap between these two groups.

Probably Adam Smith's economic theory of efficient capital allocation can answer how such a vast gap got created; how this created production hubs fuelled by competitive global trade, how cheap labour led to a spike in pollution levels, and the shift of manufacturing to the poor environmental and social group. When the West was closing its steel plants, India and China were adding. The West used its wealth to improve its environmental and social conditions, and to push away the polluting industries to poorer countries. Regardless of its grandiose political statements, the West exported its problems.

Australia is phasing out coal-based power plants by 2025 to improve its environmental and social conditions, yet it continues to export coal. Shutting it down would impact its GDP, and would lead to loss of employment thereby affecting its social factor. Does this solve Australia's environmental problem? The ill-effects of climate change are not a localised phenomenon.

We can bridge the gap between these two groups by taxing both the exporter and the importer of polluting or pollution-related goods. If this is not done, the gap between two will continue to swell.

ESG investors, while deciding to invest, must consider the entire value chain, and evaluate the entire ecosystem. While deciding, regional/local factors must be kept in mind. For example, gender diversity is an important social factor. Awareness on this spread in India (among other nations) much after the West. Similarly, women’s education is now in the focus in India after decades of neglect. Should ESG investors ignore these historical realities, and demand a common benchmark for all countries? Or should they consider these facts and engage — because shunning investment will further enlarge the existing gaps.

ESG investors will not touch the defence sector and the tobacco industry with a bargepole for its negative impact on society. Shunning these sector outright is a bad policy. Are arms and ammunitions the reasons why conflicts break out, or are they deterrents? Take, for example, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict — if Ukraine’s war power matched that of Russia’s we’d probably not have a war now. Therefore, until the last bomb is defused or disposed, one cannot ignore the defence industry.

All this leads to the question of whether the metrics used in ESG investing are appropriate or not. Should the overall absolute GHG emissions be the benchmark, or should it be per capita or per square mile, or any other yardstick? If one uses per capita, it gives no relief from population explosion as increased population makes one investment worthy; on the other hand, a per square mile approach works against countries like India. A per dollar revenue basis ignores the purchasing power parity bias as well as it ignores inflation impact, as rising prices make the environmental factor performance look excellent even though there could be a poor performance in real terms. The absolute numbers ignore the increase in capacity or production.

Even local climatic conditions need to be factored in while evaluating companies holistically. For example, difference in ambient temperature needs to be taken into account when evaluating energy efficiency of a pharmaceutical company, or even a bakery.

To conclude, while emphasis on ESG is absolutely essential for survival, it is equally important to develop metrics for evaluation keeping in mind local factors. Lastly, it will be successful only if the world realises that it is not the polluter alone who is responsible, as the polluter is just one link in the chain. Either we break the chain, or make every pay, else we are going to see a much more divided and suffering world.