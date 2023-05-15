Equity markets and the intersection of crude oil, forex and interest rates

Oil

The price of crude oil (Brent), currently at $72.60 per barrel, is down over 12 percent in the last month, 25 percent from October 2022 and over a third since June 2022 highs. As India imports over 87 percent of its annual crude requirements, fluctuations in oil prices have a significant impact on India's balance of payments, inflation, government finances and interest rates. Although lower prices are generally beneficial, there may be counteracting forces at play. This article will explore the effects of these factors on the Indian economy and, consequently, on the Indian equity market.

To begin with, during fiscal 2023, India's crude oil imports amounted to approximately 232 million tonnes, equivalent to roughly 1.7 billion barrels. Due to India's capacity to process complex crude grades into various products, the country imports a combination of lower-priced sour grade (75 percent, high sulphur content, Oman and Dubai) and higher-priced sweet grade (25 percent, low sulphur content, Brent). In fiscal 2023, the oil import bill for India was $158 billion, or an average of $94 per barrel.

The correction of oil prices from $112 to $72 per barrel lowers India's annual oil import bill by $68 billion. The significance of these savings becomes apparent when juxtaposed with the profitability of companies listed in the BSE500 Index; in FY22, their total pre-tax profits stood just over $103 billion. It is evident that oil price movements are critical for India’s fiscal condition.

However, the impact of lower crude oil prices on India's financial situation is nuanced. While a reduction in prices lowers India's current account deficit (CAD), which was $86 billion or 2.5 percent of GDP in FY23, the impact on the balance of payments (BOP) can vary depending on specific outcomes. During the same fiscal year, India received capital flows totalling over $50 billion, which included foreign direct investment, portfolio investments, NRI or non-resident Indian deposits, short-term credit flows and banking capital. As a result, the BOP was limited to just negative $36 billion.

If a reduction in the price of crude oil is caused by a decrease in demand (such as due to fears of a global recession and not an increase in supply), the flow of capital to India may also slow. While lower crude prices theoretically lower the CAD, this effect is partially offset by lower capital flows, resulting in a limited impact on the BOP. Some may argue that the reduction in revenue expenditure despite lower capital flows, actually improves the quality of the BOP. But the absolute amount of the BOP is what matters for forex reserves.

And forex reserves are important because having a comfortable forex cover enables the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to manoeuvre the currency exchange rate better. This, in turn, has an impact on imported inflation, which subsequently affects interest rates. To fully understand this, we will examine each factor individually.

In a recent article, we mentioned that India's repo rate is historically low compared to the US Federal Reserve funds target rate (FFTR), currently at 125 basis points, compared to 800 basis points in 2013 and 400 basis points during Covid. Additionally, according to the RBI, external debt worth $280 billion is due for maturity in the next six to nine months. In a hypothetical scenario where half of the external debt is refinanced in India (given low differential) and capital flows slow down due to concerns of a global recession, India could face outflows of $160-180 billion within a year. With forex reserves currently at $580 billion, such high outflows could cause a panic in the forex markets, leading to a vicious depreciation of the Indian rupee.

A similar situation occurred during the global financial crisis of 2007-08 when the rupee depreciated by more than 27 percent. The RBI had to increase the repo-FFTR differential from 125 basis points to over 800 basis points to strengthen the currency's value.

As of writing this, the overnight interbank call money rate in India had risen from 6.4 percent in April 2023 to 6.8 percent in the middle of May 2023. Despite no rate hike by the RBI, the overnight funding cost has increased by 40 basis points and, more significantly, it has exceeded the repo rates (6.5 percent)—an occurrence so rare that it has only happened twice before, once in 2013 when India was among the fragile five economies as they were termed, and then in 2018 following the non-banking financial companies crisis in the aftermath of the collapse of IL&FS. In April 2022, the banking system had a surplus liquidity of Rs 8 lakh crore which has fallen to Rs 50,000 crore in May 2023, possibly due to strong credit growth, income tax payments and potentially mismatched and concentrated net positions (with a few banks having a large surplus acting differently while the majority of banks are in deficit).

If the aforementioned circumstances force the RBI to raise interest rates, it could have a multipronged impact on the Indian equity market. Firstly, if all other things remain constant, higher interest rates lead to a lower GDP growth rate as consumption and investment slow down, in turn affecting foreign flows into India.

Secondly, interest rates form the primary input in calculating the cost of capital for the analysts’ discounted cash flow models. A higher interest rate results in lower valuations for companies (varying impact on different companies with differing cash flow durations) and, thereby, on the overall market.

Finally, higher interest rates could lead to higher fixed deposit rates in banks, which could reignite the debate over asset allocation between debt and equity, potentially slowing retail flows into equity mutual funds and resulting in lower domestic equity flows.

In conclusion, while the Indian equity market is optimistic about the possibility of the Fed not raising rates again, it is essential to consider that India may have to follow a different rate cycle of its own. Factors such as crude oil prices, banking system liquidity, forex reserves and inflation will have a crucial role to play in determining portfolio returns for FY24. Any eventuality that forces the RBI to increase interest rates could have a multipronged impact on the Indian equity market. Keeping a close eye on these factors is vital.