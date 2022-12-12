Equity funds losing flavour, is debt making a comeback?

November equity flows fell 76 per cent from the previous month Investors' redemption mirrors high valuation concerns of domestic equity markets Investor flows rose in income/ debt funds, particularly in liquid ones Sharp rise in interest rates have seen a shift away from riskier assets Domestic investors seem to be decamping from equities as an asset class. The month of November showed net flows of Rs2,258 crore into equity mutual funds, marking a 76 per cent drop compared to October, according to data...