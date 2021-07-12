MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Equities are the only sensible foundation for private pensions

According to a study, diversified portfolios of equities in the corporate sectors of high-income market economies have done staggeringly well over the past 120 years

Financial Times
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jul 12, 2021 / 12:31 PM IST
All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
Equities are the only sensible foundation for private pensions

Martin Wolf “Never make forecasts, especially about the future.” Nobody knows who said this first. The point, however, is that we have to make forecasts, or at least guesses, about the uncertain future. Of nothing is this truer than long-term investments for delivering security in old age. The problem — inescapable, but fundamental — is that the sensible way to do this is to invest in risky assets. The risks cannot be eliminated. Someone must bear them. The question is...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Jobs worry? Tech sector job addition holds out hope

    Jul 9, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: tech balm for jobs, Zomato IPO by numbers, Weekly Tactical, MF inflows, future of Big Tech, Herd Immunity Tracker, the emerging growth worry, the food cheer and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers