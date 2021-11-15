Ensuring transparency, fairness remains key to success of new bidding norms

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has recently allowed procuring entities such as central government ministries and public sector units to use a Quality-cum-Cost Based Selection (QCBS). This is seen as a game changing move from the current system of choosing the lowest cost bidder. However, transparency and fairness in the process must be ensured.

First, let us discuss the need for QCBS. Historically, the focus has largely been on cost than on quality/ timeliness of service. Not to say that quality has lower importance; technical criteria for selection of contractors for public procurement is a necessary condition and over a period has become more of a hygiene factor. When these criteria are adequately met, contractors will be eligible for bidding. However, the past experiences show that the procuring entities never attached importance to quality -- in terms of timeliness of delivery, performance of the asset post completion and compliance to various standards specified in the contracts among others --- unless there were glaring slippages noticed in delivery resulting in loss of lives. In private contracts, quality as defined above is attached lot of importance.

The externalities in public procurement cannot be seen through a unidimensional construct of cost alone as it affects society at large – both on social and economic parameters. Billions of rupees are lost annually due to delays in project completion. While the reasons in majority of the delays are attributable to procuring entities due to their inability to provide requisite right of way/ design approvals, many times, the contractor is also at fault due to lack of quality consciousness. The disadvantage of purely going by least cost method of selection (also referred as L1) is that in the event of heightened competitive intensity, irrational bidding would jeopardise the quality and may also force the contractor to leave the project midway (at the risk of getting debarred for some period) if the project cashflows are inadequate to cover their outflows. This is where the track record of quality delivery becomes important. Therefore, the recent directive from MoF is a step in right direction as it directs authorities to consider assigning not more than 30 percent weightage to non-financial parameters for quality-oriented construction contracts. This is not a new practice, a version of this is already being followed by various government bodies to award project management consultancy works. The winning bidder is decided in case of project consultants based on a cumulative score arrived on both technical and financial parameters.

However, there are certain lacunae in this approach. The foremost being how to define criteria which are transparent and objective; any element of subjectivity would result in losers (rightfully, so) dragging the process through a labyrinth of legal disputes. All major procuring entities should start tracking the parameters they want to stipulate as criteria for quality. While timely delivery should be attached adequate importance, the issue is how to identify the reasons for delay – as mentioned earlier, many times awarding agencies also were to be blamed for huge delays in execution.

The second issue could be cases of ‘name lending’. This is a situation where technically sound entities lend their names to relatively weaker counterparts by forming joint ventures (JVs) to meet technical criteria by charging a royalty. In majority of these cases, both the performance bank guarantees, and actual execution is typically carried out by the weaker partner; that essentially means the qualified partner is earning royalty without incurring any cost nor being accountable for execution as the downside is negligible.

The third and more serious issue is how to handle the bidders who game the scoring system by playing with the various levers. For instance, if 70 percent weightage is given to a financial bid, someone can quote an abysmally low cost such that the sum product of the scores on various parameters could still work in their favor. How to weed out such bids also should be thought through carefully. One way to circumvent this is to stipulate certain minimum scoring on some of the quality parameters.

And lastly, the financial implication because of shifting to QCBS – are we ready to face this? The winning bids under the new regime could be at a substantial premium to the authority’s base price. Given the huge pipeline of infrastructure projects to be awarded, can we afford to take this step at this juncture is another point to ponder over.

While the note from MoF stipulates setting up a special technical committee comprising representatives from technical, financial, and administration background from different institutions (not more than one member representing the procuring entity) to decide on the selection criteria under QCBS, a lot would depend on the objectivity and fairness in the criteria laid out.

Rajeshwar Burla is Group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited.