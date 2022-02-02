Energy storage — Pragmatic policy push need of the hour

Having set an ambitious clean power target for itself, the central government is now exploring how best to fulfil its mission. To recapitulate, India is aiming at a non-fossil energy generation capacity of 500 giga watt (GW) by 2030 and is striving to ratchet up the share of renewable power in the overall energy mix to 50 percent by the same year. If India has to achieve these twin objectives, energy storage will have to play a key role in unlocking...