How the amended Energy Conservation Act could support India’s net zero goals

Bharath Jairaj & Deepak Tewari
Jan 12, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

Energy efficiency can help reduce emissions, but it will need to be supplemented by additional decarbonisation solutions. The EC Act 2022 has opened the doors to these additional solutions by mandating the consumption of non-fossil sources

On December 12, 2022, India’s Parliament passed into law, important amendments to the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, which have the potential to structurally shift energy efficiency mandates across sectors and appliances towards a greener future. The Energy Conservation Amendment Act, 2022 (EC Act 2022) mandates the use of renewable energy, and carbon neutral technologies; and the incorporating of sustainability aspects across sectors. The EC Act 2022 also seeks to develop a domestic carbon market and implement a carbon trading mechanism that will contribute to achieving India’s climate mitigation commitments. The UN defines a carbon market as a ‘trading system in which carbon credits are sold and bought, where one carbon credit equals one tonne of carbon dioxide or the equivalent amount of a different greenhouse gas reduced, sequestered or avoided’.

The EC Act 2022 comes a year after Prime Minister Modi announced India’s 2070 Net Zero target (removing as much carbon as has been pumped into the atmosphere due to human induced activities) at Glasgow during COP26.

The two main programmes of the Ministry of Power’s (MoP) Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) - the Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme for industries, and the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) for commercial buildings will receive significant upgrades with these amendments. The PAT scheme is a market-based mechanism, where excess energy savings over and above targets set by the BEE can be traded. The scheme has been effective in reducing energy intensity among large industries but has seen a decline in energy savings proportion over the past few years. This indicates that while energy efficiency can help reduce emissions, it will need to be supplemented by additional decarbonisation solutions. The EC Act 2022 has opened the doors to these additional solutions by mandating the consumption of non-fossil sources including green hydrogen, green ammonia, biomass, and ethanol for energy use and feedstock applications by industrial facilities.

Mandating consumption of non-fossil sources could potentially reduce India’s fossil fuel imports and enhance energy security. As part of the country’s Green Hydrogen Policy, India aims to produce five million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030. Mandating its use in industries will boost its demand and could potentially help in achieving the 2030 climate targets. The government plans to mandate the use of green hydrogen in what are called ‘hard-to-abate' sectors like steel, refineries, fertilisers, petrochemicals, and cement, through green hydrogen consumption obligations. In fertiliser manufacturing, green hydrogen can be converted to green ammonia, which is the main feedstock material for fertilisers. However, more investments and infrastructure will be needed for green hydrogen adoption in other sectors.

This EC Act 2022 has incorporated renewable energy and green building requirements into the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) so that it becomes the Energy Conservation & Sustainable Building Code (ECSBC). This revision is likely to incorporate various sustainability aspects like materials and resource efficiency, deployment of clean energy, and circularity. The amendment also requires all residential buildings with a minimum connected load of 100 kW or contract demand of 120 kVA, to now adopt ECSBC norms. With the real estate sector expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 percent from $60 billion to $1 trillion by 2030, and account for 13 percent of GDP by 2025, the EC Act 2022 is a timely effort to integrate energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainability aspects into all new construction. This could assist India’s net zero journey.

Getting States on Board