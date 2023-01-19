HomeNewsOpinion

Ending money transfers to brokers will increase transaction costs

Shishir Asthana   •

Sebi’s proposal seeks to reduce misuse of funds and broker defaults but will make difficult for discount brokers

Highlights SEBI proposes to discontinue advance transfer of funds by clients to stockbrokers in secondary market trades The move is aimed at safeguarding investors' money from misuse and default by stock brokers Beneficial to investors who keep their unused funds with brokers This will increase brokerage rates as brokers will be deprived of funds on which they earned interest No clarity on how derivative and intraday trades will be impacted   Market regulator SEBI, through a consultation paper, has proposed a blocking of funds facility for...

