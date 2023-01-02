 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ending free foodgrain scheme looks difficult

Yuvika Singhal
Jan 02, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Though the government can afford to bear the cost of extending the free foodgrain scheme, there is a need to debate a terminal date 

A careful weighing of short, medium and long-term benefits versus costs in the case of free foodgrains policy must determine its longevity. (Representative image)

The central government has announced a new year gift by promising free foodgrains to all National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries in the year 2023. This follows a decision to discontinue the PMGKAY (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana) in December 2022 – a free foodgrain top-up scheme over the NFSA that was initiated in the aftermath of COVID in April 2020.

Before we delve deeper into the economic implications of the announcement, it is perhaps worthy to outline the broad contours of both, the NFSA and PMGKAY.

The NFSA 2013 entitles up to 75 percent of the rural population and 50 percent of the urban population to receive subsidised foodgrains from the Targeted Public Distribution System (TDPS) under two categories of beneficiaries – Antodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households and Priority Households (PHH). The Act entitles (i) 35 kg of foodgrains per AAY household per month, and (ii) 5 kg of foodgrain per PHH person per month, at a subsidised price of Rs 3/2/1 per kg for rice/wheat/coarse grains, respectively. At an all-India basis, nearly 80 crore persons have been identified and are covered under the NFSA annually.

On the other hand, the PMGKAY was announced during the nationwide lockdown in March 2020, to secure livelihoods in the pandemic by providing additional 5 kgs of free foodgrain per person per month to the NFSA beneficiaries. Initially announced for a period of 3 months (April-June 2020), the scheme ran with successive extensions until December 2022.

Food Subsidy Streamlined

Food subsidies, in India, are typically sticky in nature. The discontinuation of PMGKAY would have been challenging at any point, but the accompanying free provision of foodgrains under the NFSA has made the withdrawal more palatable. It is a deft political move, which carries economic benefits in the near term.