End of ‘fantasy’ stock market brings relief and pressure for short sellers

Laurence Fletcher in London Short sellers have had plenty to be grateful for in 2022 — falling stocks, the abrupt end of easy money and a historic energy crisis. The combination has catapulted short-selling hedge funds, which profit from a fall in the price of a stock, centre stage, ending the largely barren run they endured in the more than decade-long bull market. Renaud Saleur, a former trader at Soros Fund Management who now runs Geneva-based hedge fund Anaconda Invest, has relished...