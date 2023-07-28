Emerging market bonds: Peers show Powell better turn of speed

US Fed chair Jay Powell. (File pic)

Emerging market central bankers have shown up their counterparts in the west. The Federal Reserve raised rates to their highest level in 22 years on Wednesday. Fed chair Jay Powell’s peers to the south acted faster, unpersuaded by the idea inflation was transitory. The Central Bank of Brazil, for example, lifted target rates a year before the Fed. Inflation in the country appears to be tamed and rate cuts are expected soon. Investors in emerging market bonds are taking note. Inflation...