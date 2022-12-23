 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk did it his way. Regrets? Banks have a few

Paul J Davies
Dec 23, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

The monster deal of 2022 sent the loan market scrambling. And then there’s war, inflation and the spectre of recession

For Musk’s monster deal, lenders led by Morgan Stanley have tried to persuade the billionaire to replace some of the Twitter debt with personal loans. (Image source: Bloomberg)

When Elon Musk stopped fighting and closed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter at the end of October, it was one of the last things his investment bankers wanted to see. The deal left Wall Street with an even bigger burden of unwanted, high-risk loans that banks are mostly carrying into 2023 — another big obstacle in the way of getting deals restarted.
The $13.5 billion worth of debt backing the tech mogul’s adventures in social media added to more than $40 billion of similar loans and bonds that banks already had stuck on their balance sheets after a collapse in investor appetite in 2022. Starting in the summer, the big US and European banks that underwrite the financing for highly leveraged private takeovers began writing down the value of debt they were stuck with, booking more than $2 billion of losses on the debt they had been unable to sell. More losses, including large hits from the Twitter debt, are to come.

As 2023 gets going, keep watching this loan market: It will be one of the clearest indicators for the health and profitability of investment banks.

Leveraged finance relies on banks being able to distribute loans they have underwritten quickly when a deal gets closed: That frees up space on their balance sheets to pledge funding for the next deal and keep the advisory fees rolling in. The current backlog means investment bankers likely enter 2023 with one arm tied behind their backs, while still facing markets that aren’t going to quickly get any less volatile or worrisome.

Bankers spent the last weeks of 2022 trying unorthodox routes to shifting loans. For Musk’s monster deal, lenders led by Morgan Stanley have tried to persuade the billionaire to replace some of the Twitter debt with personal loans that would be backed by more of his stake in Tesla Inc., according to Bloomberg News. That would make the loans less onerous for Twitter and both safer and cheaper for the banks to own because the debt would be secured against easily sellable Tesla shares.

It would free up capacity in leveraged finance divisions to write new deals and offer an escape from the steep losses banks would likely have to realize if they end up having to sell all the Twitter debt at discounts of 30-40 percent of face value, which is where early discussions with investors indicated the prices might be. It would also reduce Twitter’s crushing debt service costs by a significant amount.

Barclays PLC, Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley and others among a group of 30 lenders have also been slowly offloading bits of one of the other financing monster from this year: the $15 billion in debt backing a private equity buyout of Cytrix Systems. The banks used a pooled sell-down arrangement to sell another $750 million of loans in mid-December at just 87 cents on the dollar, chipping away at a deal that cost banks more than $600 million in losses on the first $8.6 billion of debt they managed to sell earlier in 2022.