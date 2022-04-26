HomeNewsOpinion

Elon Musk blazes trail for new-model investor activism

Musk’s Twitter buy has superseded what briefly looked like a more normal activist investment in line with the Elliotts and Icahns of the world 

Shareholder activism is on the rise. And guess what? Elon Musk — loudmouth proponent of electric cars, gas-guzzling rockets and multiple other contradictions — is its new protagonist. Musk’s much-discussed bid for Twitter, the social media platform he has used for all his choice pronouncements, has superseded what briefly looked like a more normal activist investment in line with the Elliotts and Icahns of the world. On April 4, it was disclosed that the maverick entrepreneur had become Twitter’s biggest...

