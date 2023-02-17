 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
El Niño and the Indian monsoon: Instead of panic, let’s be vigilant

M Rajeevan
Feb 17, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

A reliable forecast of El Nino and how it will impact the Indian monsoon will be available only by May-June. Besides El Nino, there are other factors too influencing monsoons. But we should proceed now expecting an El Nino event by August-September

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration prediction of an El Niño after three years of La Niña have raised anxieties about the impact this could have on the southwest monsoon that contributes most of India’s rainfall. The worries are also heightened on account of the impact climate events are having on agriculture. Last year’s unusually high March temperatures had dented the rabi crop yield.

What Is El Niño?

El Niño refers to a warming of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean that can have profound effects on global weather patterns. El Niño events are known to have significant impacts on the Indian monsoon. During an El Niño event, sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific rise, which can lead to changes in atmospheric circulation patterns in the region.

El Niño intensity typically peaks near the end of the year. El Nino may result in a weakening of the Indian monsoon, leading to drier conditions and reduced rainfall. On the other hand, La Niña events, which bring cooling to the Pacific Ocean, can result in stronger monsoons and more precipitation in India.