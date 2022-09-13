Eicher’s Royal Enfield rejigs product strategy in its hunt for growth

Royal Enfield (RE), the two wheeler subsidiary of Eicher Motors Ltd was struggling with growth pangs even before the Covid-19 outbreak that aggravated the problem. The declining sales trend over the five years ending FY2022 was triggered by the surge in vehicle prices, which was the result of sharp cost increases due to safety and environmental regulatory compliance. Since FY2018, demand for vehicles stuttered. Lower RE sales meant lower capacity utilisation, and an adverse impact on profit margins. Analysts say...