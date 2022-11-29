 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economy | Build momentum on early signs of robust recovery

Chirag Dudani & Aditya Sinha
Nov 29, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Even with a global slowdown, domestic conditions are ripe for India to undertake its next growth wave riding on its domestic demand

It is popularly said that India has a record of disappointing both its pessimists and optimists. While this may have been true to a lesser extent in the post-liberalisation years, it still has a ringing truth to it.

Some heavy lifting in reforms undertaken in the areas of bank clean-up, ease of doing business, ease of exit, real estate regulation, and taxation have started showing real-world impact. This has been catalysed by the COVID-19-induced global reset. The geopolitical recalibration, along with the government’s push for self-reliance in key sectors through its Performance-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, has potentially brought in a unique opportunity for the economy. The extensive infrastructure build-up through upgrading ports, roadways, and railway freight networks will facilitate India’s interior regions to play a critical role in the ‘China +1 strategy’.

These potential shifts were well documented when Morgan Stanley recently predicted a ‘coming decade of outperformance’ for India. They forecast that that ‘India will be the third-largest economy by 2027, with its GDP more than doubling from the current $3.4tn to $8.5tn over the next ten years’. To understand this better, one would have to realise that it took India nearly three decades since liberalisation to add $3 trillion to its economy. According to Morgan Stanley, adding the same amount will only take another seven years. Given the overtly bullish nature of the report amid fears of an incoming global slowdown or even a possible recession, the report sparked quite a debate online.

Given that the business of long terms economic predictions hasn’t had too much credibility going for it, we try to look at shorter-term indications marking this shift. There are four major trends pointing to a robust recovery.

One: The high-frequency indicators are all pointing towards an upward trajectory. The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October is ₹1.51 lakh-crore, the second-highest so far. This is the ninth consecutive month when the GST revenues have breached the ₹1.4 lakh-crore mark signalling buoyant consumer spending consistently. Car sales have seen new records, with the September sales figure at 350,000 units being the highest ever for any month. Within this, the highest growing segment has been the higher-priced SUVs, pointing at increasing purchasing capacity. India’s industrial output has registered a 7 percent year-on-year growth in the first half of FY23. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose to 3.1 percent in September, beating expectations.

Two: The pace of credit growth has been scorching. MSME credit has registered nearly 30 percent growth for six months in a row. Trade and NBFC credit have registered 21.3 and 30.6 percent growth, respectively, in line with previous months. Even personal loans such as housing as registered over 16 percent growth over the last four months. According to a Crisil report, corporate credit (45 percent of overall credit) may grow at a two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-12 percent up to March 2024. This is a sharp increase as compared to a mere 3 percent growth between fiscal years 2019 and 2022.