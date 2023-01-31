 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey takes a pragmatic line for climate change policies 

R. Sree Ram
Jan 31, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST

To achieve the stated goals on clean energy transition, India needs renewed support from developed countries

Representative image

Highlights


The FY23 economic survey took a balanced approach about climate change policies. It narrated the steps being taken by India to combat greenhouse gases and transition to cleaner sources of energy. But to achieve the stated goals, the survey emphasised the need for renewed support from developed countries, especially in the areas of finance, technology transfer and capacity-building. Importantly the survey rightly highlighted the limitations and economic costs of the climate change policies.

Clean energy systems such as solar photovoltaic plants, wind farms, batteries and electric vehicles require greater amounts of critical and rare earth minerals, currently concentrated in a select few countries outside India. A rapid transition to green energy can exert greater demands on these resources, raising the risk of cost escalation and supply challenges. “A globally synchronised energy transition to non-fossil fuels might be difficult to pull off if adequate rare earth elements and critical minerals are not available,” warns the survey.

India lacks large scale capacities to manufacture solar modules, electric vehicle and utility scale storage batteries. Despite the recent government efforts to scale-up local manufacturing, India still depends on imports for solar module and battery components.

To build the required domestic capacities, India needs large amounts of money at affordable interest rates, another constraint. Till now the country has largely met its funding needs through domestic sources.

Neither can India afford to divert large amounts of money to the green energy transition. The country badly needs funds for infrastructure, education and healthcare. “Resources have competing use, and development strategies are not substitutable,” points out the survey.