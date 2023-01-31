HomeNewsOpinion

Economic Survey 2023 — Tackling the trade challenge

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

The Survey has aptly articulated the headwinds to India’s exports; the real task is to take the appropriate measures to give a leg-up to outbound shipments

Highlights Survey roots for external trade to spur growth It claims that India’s external sector is performing better than its peers Lists measures and initiatives taken to boost trade Acknowledges challenges to the external sector because of global economic flux Budget 2023-24 should take a cue from Survey to push export growth Amid a fledgling global push for deglobalisation and inward-looking economic policies, it is heartening to note that India reposes full faith in external trade as a key vehicle for growth. The survey says,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers