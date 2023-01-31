Economic Survey 2023 — Tackling the trade challenge

Highlights Survey roots for external trade to spur growth It claims that India’s external sector is performing better than its peers Lists measures and initiatives taken to boost trade Acknowledges challenges to the external sector because of global economic flux Budget 2023-24 should take a cue from Survey to push export growth Amid a fledgling global push for deglobalisation and inward-looking economic policies, it is heartening to note that India reposes full faith in external trade as a key vehicle for growth. The survey says,...