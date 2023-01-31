English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Economic Survey 2023 — Tackling the trade challenge

    The Survey has aptly articulated the headwinds to India’s exports; the real task is to take the appropriate measures to give a leg-up to outbound shipments

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    January 31, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST
    Economic Survey 2023 — Tackling the trade challenge

    Highlights Survey roots for external trade to spur growth It claims that India’s external sector is performing better than its peers Lists measures and initiatives taken to boost trade Acknowledges challenges to the external sector because of global economic flux Budget 2023-24 should take a cue from Survey to push export growth Amid a fledgling global push for deglobalisation and inward-looking economic policies, it is heartening to note that India reposes full faith in external trade as a key vehicle for growth. The survey says,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tech hiring hits the skids

      Jan 31, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tribal vote key to elections in Tripura, retail traders have an uphill task, pe...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers