Economic Survey 2023: Fiscal discipline or growth or both?  

the Economic Survey also says that India is doing better on the external front compared to many of its peers as it has inbuilt shock absorbers, such as high forex reserves and robust services sector exports

With the budget so close, most people are eager to know what the Economic Survey, which is often seen as the finance ministry’s point of view, has to say about the bloated fiscal deficit. It doesn’t seem to find anything bloated about it at all. On the contrary, it says, ‘A solution to the increased fiscal deficit and debt-to-GDP ratios lies in persistently high growth for a few years.’ Indeed, it goes on to say that even moderate growth will...