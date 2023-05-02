 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic reality and antitrust theory paralyse M&A

Ed Hammond
May 02, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

Dealmakers need to have a handle on today and optimism about tomorrow. Right now they have neither

he best year for M&A happened during Covid as cheap debt and predictable regulation helped buyers see through a gloom that at times felt apocalyptic. (Source: Shutterstock)

The confidence needed to attempt a corporate merger is unusual. It requires, in the buyer’s mind at least, the interlinked beliefs that current conditions are comprehensible and that future ones will improve. It is hard to be sure about either at the moment.

The question of current certainty is, of course, a relative one; there is always change, and M&A activity hardly flinched though big events of recent years — political tension, a global pandemic and wars. The difference now is that regulation and financing are both in flux, too.

Historically cheap debt has been replaced by more expensive borrowing. The price could remain steady or move up or down in the medium term. Few acquirers can be sure which. Meanwhile, competition regulators in the US, Europe and, increasingly the UK, are flexing their powers in ways that test the limits of long-standing antitrust theory.

Putting a number on what this shift means for M&A is tricky: It’s impossible to quantify that which isn’t attempted. But looking at the impact of the news last week that the British antitrust regulator was blocking Microsoft Corp’s $69 billion takeover of video game-maker Activision Blizzard Inc offers some clues. The Competition and Markets Authority’s decision rattled several deals, including Broadcom Inc’s $61 billion takeover of VMware Inc, because it was based on the concerns the regulator has about competition in cloud gaming, a market that is still forming. I described it at the time as a decision that “will come down to the watchdog’s interpretation of how something that hasn’t happened might impact something that it thinks could happen someday.”