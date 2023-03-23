Economic fallout of banking crisis a bigger risk for IT sector

Highlights The turmoil in the banking sector can force a rethink of tech spends by BFSI clients BFSI is the biggest business segment for most large IT companies Turmoil in the banking sector can dent consumer sentiments who are already facing high interest rates and inflation Rising interest rates can squeeze banks profit margins, earnings Before the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), growth rates of the leading IT companies were projected to moderate from 12-15 percent in FY23 to around 8 percent...