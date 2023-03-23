Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Economic fallout of banking crisis a bigger risk for IT sector

R. Sree Ram   •

If the banking turmoil adds to consumers’ anxiety about future incomes, it could trigger a deeper economic slowdown  

Investors should watch out for the impact of the banking turmoil on the broader economy
Highlights The turmoil in the banking sector can force a rethink of tech spends by BFSI clients BFSI is the biggest business segment for most large IT companies Turmoil in the banking sector can dent consumer sentiments who are already facing high interest rates and inflation Rising interest rates can squeeze banks profit margins, earnings Before the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), growth rates of the leading IT companies were projected to moderate from 12-15 percent in FY23 to around 8 percent...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers