HomeNewsOpinion

Economic and social progress go hand in hand

Subir Roy   •

Economies thrive only when there is financial as well as social capital measured in terms of elements like education, health and a liveable environment

The Social Progress Index report brings out the importance as well as inadequacy of the economic dimension. (File image)
Highlights: A new index --the Social Progress Index-- seeks to map India's social progress at the state and district levels The importance as well as inadequacy of the economic dimension is brought out early in the Social Progress Index report It makes it clear that economic progress alone is not enough to uplift social conditions, and that social priorities must find place as well The prime minister’s economic advisory council has just released the Social Progress Index report, prepared by the Institute for...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers