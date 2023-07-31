English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Ease of doing business is fine, but is drug safety at risk?

    What has been glaringly missing in the wake of the deaths of children in Africa is a major announcement by the government of India spelling out how it is going to overhaul the entire drug regulatory mechanism

    Subir Roy
    July 31, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST
    Ease of doing business is fine, but is drug safety at risk?

    The Jan Vishwas bill has run into controversy as independent healthcare experts feel that it will let the manufacturers of spurious or substandard drugs get away lightly

    Highlights  Jan Vishwas Bill seeks to ease rules of business in India Bill will revise 42 laws under 19 ministries to improve ease of doing business Bill seeks to remove imprisonment provisions and hefty fines for minor offences Role of state government agencies complicates drug regulation Spurious drugs that are harmful may slip through rules without consequences  The Jan Vishwas Bill, which was just passed by the Lok Sabha, will be welcomed all around for seeking to increase the ease of doing business in India....

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Here is another Ken for our bank Barbies

      Jul 28, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Could AI change the face of Indian agriculture, fall in bank CASA deposits conc...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers