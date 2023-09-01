The government estimates about 23,000 deaths from a earthquake hitting under the city, causing some 95 trillion yen ($651 billion) of damage.

A hundred years ago today, Tokyo was flattened. The Great Kanto Earthquake, a magnitude 7.9 event, demolished the nascent Japanese capital, killing more than 100,000 people — some 3 percent of the city’s population at the time.

For decades, the date has been marked in the country as Disaster Prevention Day — a reminder of the need for constant vigilance. The centenary will refocus that thought. To live in Tokyo is to be at once constantly aware of this threat, yet always pushing it to the back of one’s mind. Everyone knows the capital is at persistent risk of another disaster: The government estimates a 70 percent chance of a magnitude 7 event striking directly underneath the capital in the next 30 years.

The Great Hanshin Earthquake of 1995, which killed around 6,000 in the city of Kobe, was a reminder of how even medium-strength temblors can devastate the most modern of cities; the magnitude 6.9 event was so destructive because of how shallow it struck, at a depth of just 16 kilometers (10 miles). In 2011, Japan’s strongest-ever recorded quake hit off the coast of Tohoku, some 250 kilometers (155 miles) northeast. Though the earthquake casualties in Tokyo were the first in the capital since 1923, just seven people died in the city that day, a testament to the building standards implemented for the first time after the century-ago disaster, and improved upon ever since. Most of the nearly 20,000 deaths were caused by the tsunami that followed further northeast and triggered meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant.

Nonetheless, the event paralysed the capital: Millions were stuck at their workplaces, unable to return home with trains shut down, forcing many to walk for hours. Some were trapped in elevators in the city’s “tower mansions,” skyscraper-height apartment buildings that continued to sway for hours after the initial quake. Reclaimed land in Tokyo Bay experienced soil liquefaction, including in Tokyo Disneyland’s parking lot.

What happened in 2011 was a necessary reminder: Despite the risks, central Tokyo doesn’t experience many strong tremors. Not since 1923 has the city experienced shaking on Japan’s shindo intensity scale of level 6 or above. (The country uses its own measurement system to represent the strength of the earthquake felt in a specific area; magnitude is the amount of energy released at the quake’s source, but it doesn’t indicate how strong the shaking was on the surface.)

That’s one of the reasons that a catastrophe seems so distant. Life is rarely disrupted by them; instead, it’s the false alarms that lull you into a casual sense of security. Japan has an amazing early-warning system,

which detects the fast-moving P-waves from earthquakes and issues alerts to mobile phones, operating theaters and trains before the more damaging S-waves hit. The network is likely one of the reasons that no one died in the derailing of a Shinkansen bullet train last year, when a magnitude 7.4 event hit off the northeast coast.

The fully automated setup is a technological marvel, built into the operating structures of smartphones: It’s harder, however, to appreciate when it rouses you from sleep at 4 a.m., blaring sirens and shouting “EARTHQUAKE! EARTHQUAKE!” — only for little to no shaking to materialise, as happened in May of this year.

There have been several false alarms in recent years. Trains were halted in the capital for hours in 2020 when the system mistakenly announced a magnitude 7.3 quake was about to strike the capital. Hearts stopped in 2016 when some third-party apps that use the network signaled a magnitude 9 temblor in central Tokyo, which thankfully was a dud. At the time, friends who saw the alert spoke of how, momentarily, they were sure that they would die.

These events, while irritating, are the inevitable side effects in a system that rightly favors oversensitivity. The government estimates about 23,000 deaths from a earthquake hitting under the city, causing some 95 trillion yen ($651 billion) of damage.

Building standards mean it’s not the risk of collapse that’s the real danger — I have pleaded with friends and colleagues not to live in buildings built before 1981, when much stricter standards were introduced — but that of fire. Some of the modern hazards are also less well-understood: Experts worry about how rumors might spread on social media, remembering the massacres of Koreans that took place after the 1923 quake in response to incorrect information. We might not even be able to communicate entirely, of course: Those reliant on mobile phones for our jobs are in for a shock in the wake of a disaster, which will collapse communications networks for hours or days.

And a strike under Tokyo is far from the worst-case scenario. The greater fear lies from the Nankai Trough, a fault line that runs from Shizuoka all the way down to the southernmost main island of Kyushu. A frequent source of devastating earthquakes in the past, the risk of another is also estimated at around 80 percent in the next 30 years. Such a calamity could trigger a tsunami flooding multiple coastal cities, killing as many as 320,000 people, the government projects.

The studies only have so much value. Seismologists often say if you live anywhere in Japan, you should be prepared for a magnitude 7 earthquake to happen. Famously, in government studies, the Tohoku region wasn’t considered high-risk before 2011 despite past tsunami events. In some places, locals often talk of their region as a safe area that “doesn’t get earthquakes” — but all that means is that it hasn’t happened in living memory. Geological ages care little.

And that’s before we even discuss places facing just as much risk but are far less equipped for what’s coming: Los Angeles, San Francisco and much of the Pacific Northwest, among others. So take this centenary as a reminder to check your emergency supplies, know your nearest evacuation spot or plan that move from your aging apartment. The memory of 1923 can help keep us on our toes.

Gearoid Reidy is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Credit: Bloomberg