HomeNewsOpinion

Drill deep to fix the coal conundrum

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

Move to auction shut mines is at best a stop-gap solution when long-term finance is a problem for coal projects

Representative image
A crisis sometimes brings to light the virtues of a culprit. Coal, which is long considered a dirty word worldwide ever since countries across the globe committed themselves to a cleaner and greener environment, is now a much sought after fossil fuel in India as the country battles an acute power crisis in the wake of an unprecedented heatwave that is sweeping across the nation. The scarcity of the fossil fuel has now reached such a critical stage that the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers