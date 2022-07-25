Dream run of startups gets a jolt of reality

The Indian technology startup scene is currently placed in between two worlds. It has had a dream run so far but is now facing some headwinds. In the six years since the government launched Startup India, a policy to handhold and take forward startups (companies in the initial stages of business), the genre has done famously – nearly 73,000 startups have come up, which have created nearly 8 lakh jobs. These startups have raised $ 63 billion globally during 2016-20. Currently...