English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Downtrend, recession fears and the quest for a market bottom

    In India, over the last 30 years, there have been 9 instances of a 20% or more fall in the markets, leading to an official bear market

    Ajay Bagga
    May 26, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
    Downtrend, recession fears and the quest for a market bottom

    May 25th,2022 marked the 100th trading day of this year, which is already threatening to be another Annus Horribilis, or horrible year. In most forecasts for 2022, written at the end of 2021, market analysts were expecting central bank tightening, fiscal policy normalisation and persistent, though declining, inflation as the key challenges for the markets. Omicron, Ukraine, China Zero Covid Lockdowns and a 1970s like raging inflation have been the surprises that have upended those forecasts so far. Currencies, bonds, and...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Bear Bottom

      May 25, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Modi govt turns 8, Zomato’s stock appeal, the dark side of Russia sanctions, windfall from stock rout and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers