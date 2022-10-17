HomeNewsOpinion

Doves, hawks and the Catch 22 in monetary policy

Aparna Iyer   •

While the RBI members of the Monetary Policy Committee are all for further tightening, two outside members---Ashima Goyal and JR Varma—believe it’s time to ease up on tightening policy

Highlights MPC member Ashima Goyal and JR Varma have said it’s time to go easy on monetary tightening Inflation in India is supply-driven Too high policy rates will affect growth MPC members from the RBI including Governor Shaktikanta Das have called for continued tightening The economy needs to grow by at least 8 percent to offer employment to its youth The RBI’s primary job is to limit the sacrifice of output in bringing down inflation For once the doves may have it right. When inflation is dominating...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers