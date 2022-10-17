Doves, hawks and the Catch 22 in monetary policy

Highlights MPC member Ashima Goyal and JR Varma have said it’s time to go easy on monetary tightening Inflation in India is supply-driven Too high policy rates will affect growth MPC members from the RBI including Governor Shaktikanta Das have called for continued tightening The economy needs to grow by at least 8 percent to offer employment to its youth The RBI’s primary job is to limit the sacrifice of output in bringing down inflation For once the doves may have it right. When inflation is dominating...