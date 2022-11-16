 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donald Trump reminds Republicans he’s not going away

Timothy L O'Brien
Nov 16, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST

The former US President will swing the loyalty of his hard-core base like a cudgel against party elders who are considering abandoning him

Former United States President Donald Trump (File Image: AP)

Donald Trump told the world on November 15 night that he plans to ask voters for a second stay in the White House in 2024 even as the embers from his last one continue to glow.

It would matter, of course, if Trump managed to seize the powers of the US presidency again. But in terms of gauging the influence he wields inside the Republican Party after a midterm election in which voters rejected most of the rodeo clowns he endorsed, his press conference was just performance art. I suspect he engineered his prime-time gala for one main reason: He wants the GOP and the public to know he isn’t going away. He’ll try to devour any Republican who gets in his way.

It has always been thus with Trump. He needs the spotlight and affirmation like others need air. There was no chance he would let his last national political act be a midterm train wreck that left him roundly labelled as a loser. He’s already assembling a bare-bones presidential campaign operation, and Republicans who tried to coax him into postponing his announcement until after Georgia’s December runoff for a Senate seat just don’t understand the man.

Trump has a firm grip on the hearts and minds of about a third of Republican voters. A majority of Republicans identify as MAGA, and an abundance of GOP voters want Trump to run for President again. Trump will swing that loyalty like a cudgel against party elders who are considering abandoning him. They may sincerely want to court moderate Republicans and independent voters to avoid repeating the midterm debacle when the 2024 election rolls around, but Trump will start to attack them for it soon enough.

It’s also not clear that Republicans truly have the courage to take on Trump in a full-blooded way anyhow. After all, Senator Mitch McConnell and Representative Kevin McCarthy have been here before. They briefly decried Trump after the January 6 insurrection in 2021, and then, in due time, got out of his way or went to work accommodating him once he went on the attack by propagandising the Big Lie. McCarthy, in particular, has since become so craven about wooing MAGA-teers that he’s empowered the likes of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

A Trumpian vise still encumbers GOP discussions about 2024 presidential contenders, even if the midterms signalled escalating distaste for the authoritarian cage matches and vitriol that define Trumpism. While voters rejected most of the prominent buffoons whom Trump backed, more than 200 election deniers were voted into state and federal offices in the midterms, and they’ll get to work early next year. Principled, far-Right conservatives (such as Representative Liz Cheney) and more moderate Republicans (such as former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan) don’t really surface in GOP discussions about possible Trump successors. Culture warriors modelled on Trump and enamoured of grotesque political stunts (such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis) are the ones you hear about.