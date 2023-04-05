 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Donald Trump indictment for a relatively minor offence is a risky bet for the US

Noah Feldman
Apr 05, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Donald Trump should first have been charged with crimes connected to his attempts to subvert democracy by pressuring Georgia election officials to find more votes, and the events leading up to the transfer of power on January 6, 2021

The core of the indictment’s 34 felony charges against Donald Trump relate to recording hush-money payments made via his attorney Michael Cohen as “legal fees.”

The criminal indictment of former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump is historic and unprecedented. It stands for the principle that, in the United States, no one is above the law.

At the same time, from the perspective of protecting US democracy, the indictment is poorly timed. It would have been far better for the stability of our democracy if Trump had first been charged with crimes connected to his attempts to subvert that democracy by pressuring Georgia election officials to find more votes, not to mention interfering with the transfer of power on and around January 6, 2021. If prosecutors in different jurisdictions consider it improper to confer with each other on timing, then Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should have waited for others to move first.

The relatively minor charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney regarding Trump’s alleged hush money payments to cover up extramarital
sexual encounters do not target the core of Trump’s challenge to our democratic constitutional system. As a practical matter, they may even make it more difficult to prosecute him for more serious crimes.

The core of the indictment’s 34 felony charges against Trump relate to recording hush-money payments made via his attorney Michael Cohen as “legal fees.” Under New York state law, if you falsify your own business records, that’s a misdemeanor, a minor crime. To make it a felony, the government needs to prove that the falsification of the record was intended to commit and hide another crime. The indictment doesn’t say specifically what that other crime was. But the DA’s statement of facts seems to indicate that it was violating election law by hiding what was, in effect, a contribution to his campaign.