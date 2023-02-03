HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: Investors should keep laser focus on relative valuations across sectors

Krishna Sanghavi   •

The budget’s fine balancing act means investors will go back to looking at factors such as earnings and valuations to determine investment decisions 

Growth is likely to permeate across sectors and market caps (large, mid, small) as companies strive for profitable growth and create wealth for investors (Representative image)
Amid prevailing global uncertainty, the Union Budget has delivered a fine balancing act. The government is working on a growth path that is healthy (maintaining fiscal balance and external balance), inclusive, capex-led (infrastructure as well as corporate capex), supported by digital infrastructure (transparency, ease of business, preventing leakages using Aadhaar) and environmentally sound (focusing on renewables and new-age technologies like electric vehicles and hydrogen). Fiscal prudence --a prerequisite for a healthy economy-- is back on track from COVID-led diversion. Reasonable...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers