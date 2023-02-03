Budget 2023: Investors should keep laser focus on relative valuations across sectors

Amid prevailing global uncertainty, the Union Budget has delivered a fine balancing act. The government is working on a growth path that is healthy (maintaining fiscal balance and external balance), inclusive, capex-led (infrastructure as well as corporate capex), supported by digital infrastructure (transparency, ease of business, preventing leakages using Aadhaar) and environmentally sound (focusing on renewables and new-age technologies like electric vehicles and hydrogen). Fiscal prudence --a prerequisite for a healthy economy-- is back on track from COVID-led diversion. Reasonable...