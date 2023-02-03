HomeNewsOpinion

Does the Bitcoin rally mean crypto is back?

Ananya Roy   •

In the crypto space, a company that has grabbed media attention and investor interest today has a very real risk of dropping off the face of the earth tomorrow 

In anticipation of an end to the period of rising rates, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been picking up pace in 2023. Bitcoin has recovered some lost ground by rallying to almost $24,000
Bitcoin, the flagbearer of cryptocurrencies, had reached a peak price of more than 67,000 USD towards the end of 2021. But, as inflation started raising eyebrows and interest rates started picking up around the world, risky assets quickly moved out of favour. Consequently, cryptocurrencies crashed precipitously, with Bitcoin falling to as low as 15,000 USD, thereby eroding almost 80% of investor-wealth.  Is the tide turning now?  On the bright side, it looks like we are at the fag end of the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers