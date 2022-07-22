HomeNewsOpinion

Does it make sense to swoon over Sunak?

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

Politicians with Indian roots in foreign governments do not automatically guarantee a closer relationship with New Delhi

Representative image
Which is the hotter topic of discussion among Indians now — London’s sizzling temperature or the race for the British Prime Minister’s post? The answer is easy to guess. Given that a British national with Indian roots has opened up the possibility of becoming the next occupant of 10 Downing Street in London, people here are already priding themselves on the Indian diaspora’s success and achievements on the world stage. On Wednesday (June 20), Rishi Sunak, whose family is of Indian-origin...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers