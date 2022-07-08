Does commodity crash signal FII comeback?

The Nifty Commodities Index has corrected by more than 20 percent since the end of April. This marks a significant underperformance to the Nifty which corrected by only 8 percent during the period. To be sure, this “correction” in commodities is not contained by national borders, the S&P GSCI has fallen by more than 18 percent from its peak in the beginning of June. The correction has spanned across commodities. Crude had fallen below $100/bbl, marking the lowest level in...