Do women entrepreneurs get the short shrift in funding?

In the last few months, at least three successful IPOs featured women as founders or co-founders--Nykaa, Latent View and Data Patterns. There are other start-ups which have raised significant amounts of funding in 2020 (please see table.) (image) This gives rise to a belief that all’s going well with funding for women entrepreneurs. That unfortunately is not the case. Let us look at it from a few parameters: funding raised, women in leadership roles and women in entrepreneurship. While there is...