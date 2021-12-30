MARKET NEWS

Opinion

Do women entrepreneurs get the short shrift in funding?

Of the $49.23 billion raised during 2018-21, start-ups with women co-founders accounted for only 5.7 per cent, while solo women founders received just 0.90 per cent 

Chandu Nair
December 30, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST
Do women entrepreneurs get the short shrift in funding?

In the last few months, at least three successful IPOs featured women as founders or co-founders--Nykaa, Latent View and Data Patterns. There are other start-ups which have raised significant amounts of funding in 2020 (please see table.) (image) This gives rise to a belief that all’s going well with funding for women entrepreneurs. That unfortunately is not the case. Let us look at it from a few parameters: funding raised, women in leadership roles and women in entrepreneurship. While there is...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers