Do stock market investors need more protection?

Jayant Thakur
Feb 15, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST

For lawmakers, regulation is a tough choice between the devil of caveat emptor (let the buyer beware) and the deep sea of micromanagement that hobbles the stock market with onerous bureaucratic controls. Better investigation capabilities and stiffer penalties will deter those who defraud investors

While a rotten stock market makes investors run away out of fear, ad hoc fire-fighting measures make fundraisers run away because of high costs of compliance and high liabilities. (Representative image)

The Supreme Court has recently directed SEBI to initiate steps for enhancing investor protection, in the light of the Adani-Hindenburg saga, where it is said that investors lost lakhs of crores in just a few days. While the Supreme Court has not directed specific changes to the law, it has raised broad areas of concern. And rightly so, since SEBI has domain expertise.

Indeed, the SC has suggested appointment of an expert committee to oversee, maybe on an ongoing basis. The top court particularly emphasised that nowadays, not just knowledgeable large investors, but countless mid-size and small investors also invest in shares.

Protecting Small Investors

And the last part is particularly noteworthy. The number of small investors, as particularly evidenced by the huge rise in the number of demat accounts, have skyrocketed. That said, the role of SEBI in respect to investor protection has consciously evolved over the years. Before SEBI, we had the Controller of Capital Issues which was one extreme where there was micromanagement of public issues.