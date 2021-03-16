Distress Debt Resolution | Bring in the Chief Resolution Officer

“Large assets require a whole different level of expertise to be handled, because they go through not just financial restructuring, but also operational restructuring”: Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India

India’s distress debt resolution process has evolved at a brisk pace in the previous decade, especially with the advent of a formal bankruptcy process. A consensus has developed that resolution outside a formal bankruptcy process is a preferred alternative. This seems to be similar to how distress resolution has developed in the United Kingdom.

In their 2006 book ‘Leading Corporate Turnaround’, authors Stuart Slatter, David Lovett and Luara Barlow state that “… a rescue culture has developed in the UK, with the leading commercial banks are increasingly reluctant to use insolvency legislation – preferring where possible to achieve a “consensual” restructuring…”

They further state that “……. we see the emergence of a new breed of restructuring leader – often referred to as the Chief Restructuring Officer or “CRO”. There is a growing appreciation of the need for a central person or office to take overall responsibility for finding and implementing a restructuring solution acceptable to all parties.”

The CRO or CRO’s office is used extensively in UK and United States restructurings, and the timing is ripe for them to be introduced to outside-NCLT debt resolution in India.

Distress Resolution

Currently, larger distress situations in India are restructured under Reserve Bank of India’s June 7, 2019 circular. As a general practice both the borrower and the lenders appoint their own financial restructuring advisers, lawyers, a techno-economic viability consultant and two credit rating agencies. The lenders also appoint a cash monitoring agency and where fraud is suspected, a forensic investigation is conducted. Overall, the process is comprehensive, though given how recent the circular is, its success in rescuing businesses is yet to be established.



The real operating condition and capability of the distressed business is often far worse than estimated even by the management. None of the advisers mentioned above have operational expertise to develop a robust operating plan as a strong foundation for the financial restructuring. A weak plan could, thus, crumble quickly after restructuring, further depleting the enterprise value.





A distressed business loses good talent usually in the early stages of stress; so by the time a restructuring is completed, it doesn’t have the talent to revive the business nor the credibility to attract new talent. Implementation of the restructuring plan then becomes a big challenge.



The process can still improve in the following areas:

The borrower could appoint a credible CRO to help with the entire process, from developing a robust plan and bringing in required operational expertise to implementing it. A reputed professional, brings both personal and institutional credibility, hastening the process of resolution and where acceptable to incumbent lenders, arrange interim finance to preserve enterprise value.

In large complex situations, even lenders can make appointment of a credible CRO a pre-condition to restructuring.

One-Time Settlements

Indian and foreign stressed asset funds, which prefer one-time settlement resolution, delve deep into operational aspects of the business. Settlement financing happens through a mix of structured high cost debt and equity, with covenants linked to operating outcomes of the business.

The settlement with public sector banks often takes a significant amount of time, during which the business continues to erode value. In addition, managing liquidity, unpaid suppliers, low employee morale and dissatisfied customers are additional challenges in a distressed business. A CRO and their team could provide additional leadership to the business, managing the crisis, improving transparency, developing a robust plan and working with all stakeholders towards an acceptable settlement.

Bad Bank Scenario

The budget announcement of a bad bank has created lot of anticipation in distressed asset investment community. The exact contours of the bad bank functioning and debt resolution are awaited, but it is encouraging to read Subramanian’s statement, where he talks about operational restructuring as a critical component for a sustainable restructuring.

It is music to the ears of passionate corporate turnaround professionals and aspiring CROs, who firmly believe that a sustainable financial restructuring can only done on the foundation of a robust operational restructuring plan.

Like evolution of distressed debt resolution in the UK, the time to introduce the CRO has come in India as well.