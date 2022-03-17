Digital Currency | How is it designed, and what model suits India the best?

Pallavi Thakur

Digital currencies have taken several twists and turns over the years in India. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s proposal to introduce a Digital Rupee which will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the coming financial year is welcome news.

Coming at a time when governments across the region are experimenting with the concept of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the decision to introduce a digital rupee positions India at the forefront of the CBDC race. But there is much to do before the next financial year, and the devil is in the details of its design when it comes to the success of digital currencies.

As we wait for a facilitative framework for the creation of the official RBI-issued digital currency to be tabled in Parliament, it is worth looking at the BIS CBDC design models and evaluate which is best for India.

Different Models

The direct model is designed for disintermediation where the central banks issue directly to the end customers. This model can disrupt the current financial system, and will put additional burden on the central banks in terms of managing customer on-boarding, KYC, anti-money laundering (AML) checks, which may prove costly to the central banks.

An indirect model is closest to our current system. Banks re-issue central bank money and these banks execute the function of customer on-boarding, including AML compliance. One drawback is the risk to the end-customers. Like bank deposits, the end-customers will not be able to claim their entire CBDC holdings as it is co-mingled with the bank’s balance sheet.

A hybrid model enhances the current intermediation model by segregating the risk of financial institutions from the CBDC holdings of end users. This means that end-customers’ CBDC holdings are not tied to the bank’s balance sheet, so it is 100 percent portable, and claimable as a legal tender. The hybrid model also allows for the central bank to move the CBDC holdings of end-users if a bank is in distress.

Once the digital currency is issued, how is it distributed to consumers and businesses? A hierarchy in distribution differentiates the single-tier setup from the two-tier setup.

A single-tier setup exercises no hierarchy in distribution — the central bank issues digital currencies to both financial institutions and citizens, upon doing the KYC and AML checks.

In a two-tier setup, there is a distribution hierarchy. The central banks issue digital currencies to commercial banks, which in turn distribute them to the consumers and businesses. The two-tier setup is the one in which the central banks are most interested in, as it retains their role as the custodian of central bank money.

The final design consideration is around the end-user, and whether they should hold an account or a token. The first model is token-based holders, where each digital currency is represented as a token which can be denominated like cash. This means a transfer from one party to another does not require settlement because the transfer of ownership is instant.

The alternative is account-based — each user of digital currency holds an account with the central bank or alternatively with commercial banks in a two-tier distribution model. An account-based model may ease AML and KYC compliance, but can be a large overhead for the central banks in a single tier model. At present, working groups have seen greater approval for a token-based model.

Best Design For Digital Rupee

Based on policy objectives and user demand, the RBI can issue a token-based Digital Rupee. Given India’s vast network of payment service providers (PSP), alongside public, private, and post office banks, onboarding these ecosystem players on the CBDC distribution infrastructure will be the key. This will allow for the integration of the Digital Rupee into their wallets based on a two-tier, hybrid CBDC model.

For example, in a direct benefit transfer, eligible citizens can go to a post office bank with their Aadhaar card and withdraw cash from their CBDC account. As their CBDC account is on the ledger that is hosted by the post office bank, accessing financial services becomes easy. The unbanked and under-banked can participate in the financial system without the cost and procedures of a banking system.

The Digital Rupee is an innovation in the evolution of money. Design considerations should help the government visualise a regulated decentralised finance ecosystem that has the CBDC as a legal tender and risk-free instrument.

Pallavi Thakur is Product Owner, Digital Currencies, R3. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.